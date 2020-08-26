Tunisian Parliament to Vote on New Cabinet on September 1 - Lawmaker

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Tunisian legislature will hold a vote of confidence in the new government of Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi next week, lawmaker Oussama Sghaier said on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Mechichi announced a new technocratic cabinet with no party affiliation to focus on reviving the economy. It will become Tunisia's 12th government since the 2011 revolution.

"A vote of confidence in the cabinet of ministers of Hichem Mechichi is scheduled for September 1," Sghaier told the Nessma channel.

The proposed government will consist of 28 people, including 25 ministers and three secretaries of state.

Law professor Ibrahim Bartaji has been nominated for the post of the defense minister and career diplomat Othman Jerand has been picked as the foreign minister.

President Kais Saied instructed Mechichi to form a new government in a month in late July, after then-Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, who took office in late February, submitted his resignation amid a conflict with the moderate Islamic Ennahda Movement party (Renaissance Party). The party accused Fakhfakh of a conflict of interests relating to his investments and began to gather signatures to kickstart a no-confidence vote in parliament. Fakhfakh has since purged the cabinet of ministers belonging to Ennahda.