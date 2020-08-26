UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Parliament To Vote On New Cabinet On September 1 - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Tunisian Parliament to Vote on New Cabinet on September 1 - Lawmaker

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Tunisian legislature will hold a vote of confidence in the new government of Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi next week, lawmaker Oussama Sghaier said on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Mechichi announced a new technocratic cabinet with no party affiliation to focus on reviving the economy. It will become Tunisia's 12th government since the 2011 revolution.

"A vote of confidence in the cabinet of ministers of Hichem Mechichi is scheduled for September 1," Sghaier told the Nessma channel.

The proposed government will consist of 28 people, including 25 ministers and three secretaries of state.

Law professor Ibrahim Bartaji has been nominated for the post of the defense minister and career diplomat Othman Jerand has been picked as the foreign minister.

President Kais Saied instructed Mechichi to form a new government in a month in late July, after then-Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, who took office in late February, submitted his resignation amid a conflict with the moderate Islamic Ennahda Movement party (Renaissance Party). The party accused Fakhfakh of a conflict of interests relating to his investments and began to gather signatures to kickstart a no-confidence vote in parliament. Fakhfakh has since purged the cabinet of ministers belonging to Ennahda.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Tunisia February July September Post Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

51 minutes ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

51 minutes ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

51 minutes ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

2 hours ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.