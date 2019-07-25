Tunisian Parliamentary Speaker Sworn In as Interim President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Tunisian parliamentary speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in on Thursday as caretaker president after the North African nation's leader died in the morning, local media said.

The inauguration took place before members of the national parliament because a plenary session could not be called, Tunisian radio Mosaique FM reported.

A parliamentary president cannot stay in the role for more than 90 days. A source in the Tunisian electoral body told Sputnik that the next speaker could briefly take over after a new parliament is elected in October.

Essebsi, who died in a hospital at the age of 92, was the world's oldest sitting president. He was elected in 2014 after an Arab spring revolt deposed the country's ruler of 23 years.