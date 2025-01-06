Tunisian Passenger Traffic In Airports Up 9.4 Pct In 2024
January 06, 2025
TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The number of passengers traveling through airports in Tunisia reached a record high of 9,646,949 in 2024, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to 2023, the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Sunday, citing Tunisia's Office of Civil Aviation and Airports.
Air traffic at most Tunisian airports showed an upward trend, with a record 7,249,701 passengers welcomed at Tunis-Carthage Airport in 2024, an 8.8 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to the report.
The official statistics also indicated a 4.9 percent rise in aircraft movements in 2024 compared to 2023, with a total of 79,155 movements recorded.
