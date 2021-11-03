- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:39 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Tunisian police have arrested a suspicious person who was digging a tunnel in a house near the French ambassador's residence, the country's interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Police received information about suspicious activity at a house in the capital of Tunisia near the residence of the French ambassador, the ministry said in a statement.
"Among those who often entered this house, there was a man known to the security forces for extremist activities. The house was taken by assault, after which traces of a tunnel were found," the statement read.
The anti-terrorist department of the Tunisian Prosecutor General's Office has begun an investigation into the incident.