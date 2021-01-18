Tunisian Police Detain 877 Rioters During Mass Protests - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Tunisian police have detained 877 rioters during mass protests that erupted in over 15 cities, marking the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Jasmine Revolution, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Monday, citing police sources.

The police sources told the news outlet that the majority of the detained rioters were under 25 years old, adding that the protesters burned tires and waste cans to impede the movement of the police forces, with some of the rioters having used fireworks to attack policemen.

The broadcaster added that the Tunisian police used tear gas to disperse the mob, with the country's armed forces having been deployed in some cities to protect government buildings.

The Jasmine Revolution took place in Tunisia on January 14, 2011, and resulted in the ousting of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali who ruled the country since 1987. The revolution was triggered by the government's poor management that led to low living standards of the Tunisian population.

Tunisia witnesses protest and rallies on each anniversary of the revolution, since the living conditions in the country have not improved after Ben Ali had been ousted. This year the protests were not canceled even due to the Tunisian government's decision to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, including a curfew from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.