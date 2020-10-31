Tunisian Police Detain Man Who Claimed Responsibility for Nice Attack - Judicial Official

(@FahadShabbir)

Tunisian police announced the arrest of a supporter of a previously unknown group called Al-Mahdi in southern Tunisia, who claimed responsibility in his post on Facebook for the recent terrorist attack in France's Nice, the information officer and deputy public prosecutor at the Tunis Court of First Instance, Mohsen Dali, told Al Arabiya broadcaster

"Overnight, a counter-terrorism unit of the national guard detained the man who was seen in a video posted on Facebook," Dali said.

On Friday, the judicial counter-terrorism department of the Tunisian Public Prosecutor's Office ordered an investigation into the so-called Al Mahdi terror organization and its possible involvement in the recent knife attack in France.

According to Dali, the cameraman who was filming the video was also detained, and an investigation was launched against these two people.

Ibrahim Issaoui, a 21-year-old man from Tunisia, killed three people in a knife attack in the Notre-Dame de Nice basilica on Thursday morning. The French government has designated it a terrorist attack.

The attacker was quickly detained and was wounded during the arrest. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker kept repeating "Allahu Akbar." The attack is being investigated by the anti-terrorism department of the prosecutor's office, which confirmed that the attacker, born in Tunisia in 1999, had arrived in the country via the Italian island of Lampedusa.