Tunisian Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters Demanding Jobs - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Tunisian Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Demanding Jobs - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Tunisian police used tear gas on Monday to disperse protesters demanding that the government create more jobs in the impoverished southern city of Tataouine, media said.

Dozens of protesters were arrested during clashes with police after officers had petrol bombs thrown at them, a Tunisian radio station, Shems FM, reported.

Skirmishes broke out when police moved in to break up tent camps pitched in major streets for over a month.

Protesters returned to the streets after the government failed to make good on the promise it made to the labor union in 2017 to employ thousands of locals at oil facilities in the area that are run by the state energy company.

