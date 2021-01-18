UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters In Various Cities - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:30 AM

Tunisian Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Various Cities - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Tunisian police have used tear gas to disperse mass protests that continue in the capital Tunis and at least five other cities, radio Mosaique FM reports.

Clashes between law enforcement officers and young protesters began on Saturday evening and continued through Sunday.

Police have used tear gas against protesters in several Tunisian cities, Mosaique FM said on Sunday.

According to Tunisian authorities cited by Al Arabiya on Sunday, over 240 people have been detained amid weekend protests in Tunisia.

Most of the protesters are teenagers who have been blocking traffic, using firecrackers against police and burning tires.

The protests in Tunisia come a decade after the Jasmine Revolution which led to the ousting of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.

