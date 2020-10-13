UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Tunisian Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Rally in Western Kasserine Province - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Tunisian law enforcement officers have fired tear gas against protesters in the city of Subaytilah, located in the western province of Kasserine, after they took to the streets in response to the death of a city resident during authorities-approved measures, according to media reports.

A mass rally rocked Subaytilah after a citizen died in the early hours of Tuesday, when a street shop belonging to him was being demolished in line with the authorities' order, a Tunisian radio station, Shems FM, reported.

Demonstrators began throwing stones at the police officers, which prompted the security forces to use tear gas to disperse them.

The country's army units have entered the city.

Following the tragic incident with Subaytilah's resident and clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has decided to dismiss the province's governor, the city's mayor, the chief of the local police department and the head of the region's national security service, the state-run TAP news agency reported.

An investigation into the case has been launched.

