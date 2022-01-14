UrduPoint.com

Tunisian Police Use Water Cannons, Stun Grenades To Disperse Protesters - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Tunisian Police Use Water Cannons, Stun Grenades to Disperse Protesters - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Tunisian police used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse opposition protesters in the capital, media reported on Friday.

The Tunisian opposition has staged mass protests on Friday, which marks the 11th anniversary of the "jasmine revolution" in the country, to oppose the months-long suspension of parliament. The rallies are taking place in violation of the government's ban on mass events to combat the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country.

Police used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse protesters on Avenue Habib Bourguiba and adjacent street in central Tunis, according to Al Arabiya broadcaster.

Dozens of people have been arrested, the news said.

The Tunisian police reported that some 1,200 people took part in the demonstration.

In late July, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days following anti-government protests. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government, while the parliament's suspension continued.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Water Parliament Tunis July October Media Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two social media companies get registrations with ..

Two social media companies get registrations with PTA

27 minutes ago
 Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa ..

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

27 minutes ago
 Punjab University postpones entrance test

Punjab University postpones entrance test

27 minutes ago
 Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

27 minutes ago
 KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, b ..

KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, border terminals

27 minutes ago
 US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Lar ..

US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Largely 'Symbolic' - Expert

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.