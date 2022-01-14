Tunisian Police Use Water Cannons, Stun Grenades to Disperse Protesters - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Tunisian police used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse opposition protesters in the capital, media reported on Friday.

The Tunisian opposition has staged mass protests on Friday, which marks the 11th anniversary of the "jasmine revolution" in the country, to oppose the months-long suspension of parliament. The rallies are taking place in violation of the government's ban on mass events to combat the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country.

Police used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse protesters on Avenue Habib Bourguiba and adjacent street in central Tunis, according to Al Arabiya broadcaster.

Dozens of people have been arrested, the news said.

The Tunisian police reported that some 1,200 people took part in the demonstration.

In late July, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days following anti-government protests. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government, while the parliament's suspension continued.