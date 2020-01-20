Tunisian President Agrees on Need to Join Future Libya Initiatives in Call with Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, concluded in a recent phone conversation that it was important for Tunisia to participate in future initiatives on Libyan settlement, Saied's press office said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, concluded in a recent phone conversation that it was important for Tunisia to participate in future initiatives on Libyan settlement, Saied's press office said on Monday.

On Saturday, Tunisia said it would not be taking part in the UN-led international conference on Libya in Berlin on Sunday, citing a late invitation to the event.

"On late Sunday, January 19, 2020, the Republic's President Kais Saied received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron. ... The conversation focused on the need for Tunisia to participate in any future initiative [on Libya], as Tunisia is the country most affected by the situation in Libya," the press office said.

It went on to say that Macron expressed his understanding for why Tunisia did not attend the conference and briefed the country's leader on the results.

The two presidents also reportedly exchanged invitations to visit each other's country.

On Sunday, Berlin hosted an international conference under the UN auspices with the participation of representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, to find a comprehensive approach to resolving the Libyan crisis.

According to a communique published after the meeting, participants agreed to create an International Follow-Up Committee to coordinate their actions in regard to the Libyan issue, and called for all Libyan armed groups to demobilize and integrate eligible fighters into a unified army and law enforcement. The importance of forming an effective government, resuming ceasefire talks between the Libyan warring sides, and holding parliamentary and presidential elections in the country were also mentioned in the communique.