UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian President Agrees On Need To Join Future Libya Initiatives In Call With Macron

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Tunisian President Agrees on Need to Join Future Libya Initiatives in Call with Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, concluded in a recent phone conversation that it was important for Tunisia to participate in future initiatives on Libyan settlement, Saied's press office said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, concluded in a recent phone conversation that it was important for Tunisia to participate in future initiatives on Libyan settlement, Saied's press office said on Monday.

On Saturday, Tunisia said it would not be taking part in the UN-led international conference on Libya in Berlin on Sunday, citing a late invitation to the event.

"On late Sunday, January 19, 2020, the Republic's President Kais Saied received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron. ... The conversation focused on the need for Tunisia to participate in any future initiative [on Libya], as Tunisia is the country most affected by the situation in Libya," the press office said.

It went on to say that Macron expressed his understanding for why Tunisia did not attend the conference and briefed the country's leader on the results.

The two presidents also reportedly exchanged invitations to visit each other's country.

On Sunday, Berlin hosted an international conference under the UN auspices with the participation of representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, to find a comprehensive approach to resolving the Libyan crisis.

According to a communique published after the meeting, participants agreed to create an International Follow-Up Committee to coordinate their actions in regard to the Libyan issue, and called for all Libyan armed groups to demobilize and integrate eligible fighters into a unified army and law enforcement. The importance of forming an effective government, resuming ceasefire talks between the Libyan warring sides, and holding parliamentary and presidential elections in the country were also mentioned in the communique.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Turkey Egypt European Union Visit Berlin Tunisia United States Libya January Sunday 2020 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Human Rights activist Jalila Haider faces brief de ..

4 minutes ago

Vawda was dual national at the time of filing his ..

33 minutes ago

Japan to pursue diplomacy with neighbors

55 seconds ago

Radio Pakistan to air live commentary on Pak-BD cr ..

57 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs provinces to abolish licens ..

59 seconds ago

Committee calls for sensitisation on child abuse

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.