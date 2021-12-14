Tunisian President Announces Dates for Referendum, Parliamentary Elections in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A referendum in Tunisia on constitutional reforms will take place on July 25, 2022, and parliamentary elections in December 2022, Tunisian President Kais Saied said.

"Drafts of constitutional and other reforms will be submitted to the referendum on July 25," Saied said in an address to the nation, a video of which is available on Facebook.

A committee will be formed to draw up proposals for reforms, the president said.

"Parliamentary elections will be held on December 17, 2022," he said.