Tunisian President Appoints New Ambassador to Syria After Years-Long Hiatus - Office

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed a new ambassador to Syria after a long break in relations, the president's office said on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, Syrian minister traveled to Tunisia on a working visit, and announced that Syria will open its embassy in Tunisia in the coming days after years of severed diplomatic relations.

"The President of the Republic presented credentials to Mohammed Al-Makhzibi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Tunisian Republic to the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement read.