Tunisian President Appoints New Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday appointed Meckhet Slama Khaldi as the minister of finance, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

Khaldi succeeded Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, who had held the post since October 2021.

