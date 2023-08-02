Tunisian President Dismisses Prime Minister - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Najla Bouden, replacing her with Ahmed Hashani, the Tunisian leader's office said in a statement.

"Republic President Kais Saied has decided to terminate the powers of Najla Bouden Romdhane as Prime Minister and to appoint Ahmed Hashani as her successor," the statement said.