Tunisian President Dismisses Prime Minister - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 04:30 AM

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Prime Minister Najla Bouden, replacing her with Ahmed Hashani, the Tunisian leader's office said in a statement.

"Republic President Kais Saied has decided to terminate the powers of Najla Bouden Romdhane as Prime Minister and to appoint Ahmed Hashani as her successor," the statement said.

