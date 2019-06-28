Tunisian President Essebsi Getting Better, Will Leave Hospital Soon - Presidential Office

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi's health is improving and he will be able to leave a hospital and return to presidential duties in the near future, the Tunisian presidential office press service said on Friday.

On Thursday, Essebsi, 92, was taken to a military hospital in Tunis due to some undisclosed illness. Shortly thereafter, media reported that the president had died, but the president's aide refuted the claims.

"The president has spoken to us, his condition is improving ... He will soon return to his duties and leave the hospital," Essebsi's spokesman told reporters.

According to media reports, Essebsi on Friday held several phone talks with Tunisian politicians and discussed the situation in the country.

On Thursday, the same day Essebsi was hospitalized, at least four people, including security forces, were reportedly injured in a blast in central Tunis near the French Embassy. Soon after, media reported another blast in the parking lot of Tunisia's counterterrorism agency, which it said may have killed police officers and tourists. Both of the explosions were supposedly set off by suicide bombers.