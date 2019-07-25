UrduPoint.com
Tunisian President Essebsi Passes Away In Military Hospital At Age Of 92 - Administration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:04 PM

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi passed away on Thursday in a military hospital in the country's capital of Tunis at the age of 92, his administration said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi passed away on Thursday in a military hospital in the country's capital of Tunis at the age of 92, his administration said.

"This morning, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, the president of the republic, Beji Caid Essebsi, passed away in a military hospital in Tunis," the presidential administration wrote on Facebook.

The president, who ruled the country since 2014, was hospitalized several times over the past few months.

