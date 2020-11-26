Tunisian President Extends State of Emergency in Country for Month

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Tunisian President Kais Saied issued a decree extending the state of emergency in the country for one month, the official Tunisian newspaper reported.

"A state of emergency is introduced throughout the Republic of Tunisia from November 26 to December 25, 2020," the decree says.

In May, the president extended by six months the state of emergency introduced in 2015 following a series of terrorist attacks.