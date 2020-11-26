UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian President Extends State Of Emergency In Country For Month

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:10 AM

Tunisian President Extends State of Emergency in Country for Month

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Tunisian President Kais Saied issued a decree extending the state of emergency in the country for one month, the official Tunisian newspaper reported.

"A state of emergency is introduced throughout the Republic of Tunisia from November 26 to December 25, 2020," the decree says.

In May, the president extended by six months the state of emergency introduced in 2015 following a series of terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Terrorist Tunisia May November December 2015 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

5 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

5 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

5 hours ago

Argentine President Announces 3-Day Mourning Over ..

3 hours ago

Without government aid, US spending, incomes stall ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.