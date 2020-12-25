Tunisian President Extends State of Emergency Related to Terrorism Threat for 6 Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Tunisian President Kais Saied has ordered the extension of the nation-wide state of emergency imposed to counter the threat of terrorism until June 23 of next year, the latest in a series of such extensions since 2015, his press office said on Friday.

"President Kais Saied has decided to extend the state of emergency throughout Tunisia for six months, from December 26 until June 23, 2021," the press office said.

The Tunisian government initially declared the state of emergency in 2015, in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks, including the attack on El Kantaoui tourist resort city in June of that year that claimed the lives of more than 35 people, mostly foreigners.

Since then, the state of emergency was regularly extended on different occasions.