UrduPoint.com

Tunisian President Extends Suspension Of Parliament Indefinitely - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tunisian President Extends Suspension of Parliament Indefinitely - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended the suspension of the parliament, initially frozen for 30 days, for an indefinite period, the leader's office said on Tuesday.

"President of the republic Kais Saied has issued a presidential decree on expanding exceptional measures ... regarding the suspension of the powers of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People and the lifting of the immunity of all its members until further notice," the presidential office said in a statement.

In the wake of mass protests against the parliament that started on July 25, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspended the parliament and froze the legal immunity of lawmakers.

The president has since assumed full executive powers on a temporary basis.

The legislature, however, decided to continue to work remotely, while Ennahdha, the largest political party in the Tunisian parliament, headed by Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, denounced Saied's move as unconstitutional and accused the leader of staging a coup.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Immunity July All

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivi ..

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivity across its network as trave ..

9 minutes ago
 Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the rep ..

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the representatives of MFAs of Turkme ..

15 minutes ago
 Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: ..

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

23 minutes ago
 New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th annivers ..

New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum issued

31 minutes ago
 realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan wit ..

Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..

48 minutes ago
 Careem further strengthens its Government Relation ..

Careem further strengthens its Government Relations and Public Policy domain

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.