Tunisian President Extends Suspension of Parliament Indefinitely - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended the suspension of the parliament, initially frozen for 30 days, for an indefinite period, the leader's office said on Tuesday.

"President of the republic Kais Saied has issued a presidential decree on expanding exceptional measures ... regarding the suspension of the powers of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People and the lifting of the immunity of all its members until further notice," the presidential office said in a statement.

In the wake of mass protests against the parliament that started on July 25, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspended the parliament and froze the legal immunity of lawmakers.

The president has since assumed full executive powers on a temporary basis.

The legislature, however, decided to continue to work remotely, while Ennahdha, the largest political party in the Tunisian parliament, headed by Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, denounced Saied's move as unconstitutional and accused the leader of staging a coup.