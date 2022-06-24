UrduPoint.com

Tunisian President Faces 'serious Threats': Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Tunisian president faces 'serious threats': ministry

Tunisia's President Kais Saied is the target of "serious threats", the Interior Ministry said Friday, 11 months after the head of state grabbed power

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Tunisia's President Kais Saied is the target of "serious threats", the Interior Ministry said Friday, 11 months after the head of state grabbed power.

"According to credible information and investigations still underway, the president of the republic and the presidency as an institution are the target of serious threats," ministry spokeswoman Fadhila Khelifi told journalists.

"There is a plan by groups both at home and abroad to target the security of the president" and to "damage state security and create chaos" in the North African country, she said.

Khelifi did not provide more details on the threats or their origin.

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, a prominent left-wing politician and Saied opponent, cast doubt over the claims.

"This is just to justify new arrests and to take revenge against his rivals," Chebbi told AFP.

"The president is politically isolated and is trying to stir up public sympathy.

" The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, which had dominated Tunisian politics before Saied's power grab, dismissed the alleged threats as "theatre" intended to divert attention from the crisis provoked by the president.

The party's spokesman, Imed Khemiri, also described as "a settling of accounts targeting political adversaries" the arrest on Thursday of former prime minister Hamadi Jebali.

The Interior Ministry said the detention of Jebali, an ex-senior official in Ennahdha, was linked to the transfer of large sums of money from abroad to a charity.

Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament in July last year. He later extended his powers over the judiciary and moved to change the constitution in the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings.

Some Tunisians have welcomed his moves against a system seen as corrupt and unable to tackle the country's deep social and economic issues.

But opponents have condemned them as a coup.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Parliament Democracy Money July From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Afghan held in Guantanamo prison freed

Afghan held in Guantanamo prison freed

2 minutes ago
 Prison terms of 5, 9 years for two Cuban dissident ..

Prison terms of 5, 9 years for two Cuban dissident artists

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

3 minutes ago
 US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in pool, ..

US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in pool, forced out of team competition ..

3 minutes ago
 HDA launches operation against illegal schemes

HDA launches operation against illegal schemes

3 minutes ago
 California, Oregon, Washington pledge to defend ab ..

California, Oregon, Washington pledge to defend abortion rights

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.