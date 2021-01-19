UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian President Meets With Protesters In Mnihla, Urges Against Incitement To Rioting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Tunisian President Meets With Protesters in Mnihla, Urges Against Incitement to Rioting

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Tunisian President Kais Saied has arrived in the northern city of Mnihla and met with some participants of the nation-wide protests, urging young protesters not to attack people and private property and warning them against becoming victims of political engineers.

Earlier in the day, Tunisian police detained 877 rioters during mass protests that erupted in over 15 cities, marking the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Jasmine Revolution. The majority of the detained rioters were under 25 years old.

"During a visit to Mnihla, President #Kais_Saied stressed on the importance of the right to work, freedom and dignity, calling on youth not target people and properties, while warning them against political instrumentalization," Saied's office wrote on Monday on its Twitter account.

The Jasmine Revolution took place in Tunisia on January 14, 2011, and resulted in the ousting of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali who ruled the country since 1987. Tunisia witnesses protest and rallies on each anniversary of the revolution, since living conditions in the country have not improved after Ben Ali was ousted. This year the protests were not canceled even due to the Tunisian government's decision to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, including a curfew from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Twitter Visit Young Tunisia January From Government P

Recent Stories

Four Dubai government agencies to provide incentiv ..

56 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s export markets grow to 230 by end of Se ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

1 hour ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

2 hours ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.