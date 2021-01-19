Tunisian President Meets With Protesters in Mnihla, Urges Against Incitement to Rioting

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Tunisian President Kais Saied has arrived in the northern city of Mnihla and met with some participants of the nation-wide protests, urging young protesters not to attack people and private property and warning them against becoming victims of political engineers.

Earlier in the day, Tunisian police detained 877 rioters during mass protests that erupted in over 15 cities, marking the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Jasmine Revolution. The majority of the detained rioters were under 25 years old.

"During a visit to Mnihla, President #Kais_Saied stressed on the importance of the right to work, freedom and dignity, calling on youth not target people and properties, while warning them against political instrumentalization," Saied's office wrote on Monday on its Twitter account.

The Jasmine Revolution took place in Tunisia on January 14, 2011, and resulted in the ousting of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali who ruled the country since 1987. Tunisia witnesses protest and rallies on each anniversary of the revolution, since living conditions in the country have not improved after Ben Ali was ousted. This year the protests were not canceled even due to the Tunisian government's decision to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, including a curfew from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.