UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian President Orders Curfew, Ban On Mass Gatherings As Political Crisis Deepens

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Tunisian President Orders Curfew, Ban on Mass Gatherings as Political Crisis Deepens

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday declared an 11-hour nationwide curfew and banned all gatherings of more than three people as well as movement between cities in light of the unstable political situation in the country.

On Sunday, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days after recent anti-government protests. The president temporarily fully assumed executive power, saying that he would appoint a new prime minister soon.

"From July 26-August 27, the movement of citizens and means of transport is banned across the country from 7:00 p.

m. local time [18:00 GMT] to 6:00 a.m. [5:00 GMT] except for emergency medical cases and employees working night shifts," the presidential office said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

In addition, the decision forbids the movement of citizens and vehicles between cities for the rest of the time as well as mass gatherings of more than three individuals at squares and main highways.

The statement does not specify what caused the decision.

In March, the Tunisian authorities banned the movement between provinces until July 31 and imposed a curfew in the capital and several other cities due to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vehicles March July Sunday All From P

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

12 minutes ago

US, UK, France's Envoys to UN Will Meet Belarus' T ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmiri people reject opposition narrative: Dr Fi ..

8 minutes ago

Shehri Huqooq Rally to be proved as referendum aga ..

8 minutes ago

Police arrest 35 beggar-handlers during ongoing mo ..

15 minutes ago

FPCCI demands representation in Sindh COVID Task F ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.