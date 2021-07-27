Tunisian President Orders Curfew, Ban on Mass Gatherings as Political Crisis Deepens

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday declared an 11-hour nationwide curfew and banned all gatherings of more than three people as well as movement between cities in light of the unstable political situation in the country.

On Sunday, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days after recent anti-government protests. The president temporarily fully assumed executive power, saying that he would appoint a new prime minister soon.

"From July 26-August 27, the movement of citizens and means of transport is banned across the country from 7:00 p.

m. local time [18:00 GMT] to 6:00 a.m. [5:00 GMT] except for emergency medical cases and employees working night shifts," the presidential office said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

In addition, the decision forbids the movement of citizens and vehicles between cities for the rest of the time as well as mass gatherings of more than three individuals at squares and main highways.

The statement does not specify what caused the decision.

In March, the Tunisian authorities banned the movement between provinces until July 31 and imposed a curfew in the capital and several other cities due to COVID-19.