Tunisian President Receives KSrelief Supervisor General
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Tunisian President Kais Saied received here Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah.
The two officials discussed humanitarian and relief issues.
Saied lauded the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, highlighting the exceptional medical expertise in both countries—particularly commending the Saudi program for the separation of conjoined twins.
