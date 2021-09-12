MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Tunisia may amend its constitution in the future, President Kais Saied said.

"We have the constitution. I respect the constitution... And I will still respect its text. However, its text may be amended," Saied told the Sky news Arabia broadcaster in an interview published on Saturday.

The president added that the country is actively working on forming a new government, which will be announced soon, mentioning that he seeks to appoint a "flawless" person as a new prime minister.

In late July, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, following anti-government protests. The president temporarily assumed full executive power, saying that he would appoint a new prime minister soon. However, in late August Saied extended his limitless executive authorities for an indefinite period.