UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian President To Visit Libya On Wednesday As Part Of Country's Support For Democracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:44 PM

Tunisian President to Visit Libya on Wednesday as Part of Country's Support for Democracy

Unisia's leader Kais Saied will pay an official visit to neighboring Libya as part of his country's support for democracy after a new Libyan government was recently approved, Tunisia's presidency said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Tunisia's leader Kais Saied will pay an official visit to neighboring Libya as part of his country's support for democracy after a new Libyan government was recently approved, Tunisia's presidency said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, Wednesday, President of the Republic will pay an official visit to the sister nation of Libya. The visit comes within Tunisia's support for a democratic process in Libya, as well as within establishing contacts and enhancing one-year consultations and coordination between the two countries' leadership," the presidency wrote on Facebook.

The meeting will allow to develop new views and perceptions that reinforce the outstanding cooperation existing between Tunisia and Libya, the presidency added, noting that it also will be an opportunity to establish a comprehensive solidarity that meets legitimate aspirations for stability and development.

Libya's Government of National Unity, which replaces two rival administrations in the country's east and west, was empowered last week by a majority vote of lawmakers. The interim cabinet will lead the nation toward national elections scheduled for December 24.

The new government was sworn in before the parliament on Monday.

Related Topics

Parliament Democracy Vote Facebook Visit Lead Tunisia Libya December Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pyongyang Introduces Ban on Movement on Tuesday Du ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca expands planned US supply of Covid ant ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Afghan President Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to A ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness to Boo ..

12 minutes ago

Motegi Says US, Japan Share Concerns Over China's ..

12 minutes ago

Local POL production increases 4.63% in 7 months o ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.