(@FahadShabbir)

Unisia's leader Kais Saied will pay an official visit to neighboring Libya as part of his country's support for democracy after a new Libyan government was recently approved, Tunisia's presidency said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Tunisia's leader Kais Saied will pay an official visit to neighboring Libya as part of his country's support for democracy after a new Libyan government was recently approved, Tunisia's presidency said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, Wednesday, President of the Republic will pay an official visit to the sister nation of Libya. The visit comes within Tunisia's support for a democratic process in Libya, as well as within establishing contacts and enhancing one-year consultations and coordination between the two countries' leadership," the presidency wrote on Facebook.

The meeting will allow to develop new views and perceptions that reinforce the outstanding cooperation existing between Tunisia and Libya, the presidency added, noting that it also will be an opportunity to establish a comprehensive solidarity that meets legitimate aspirations for stability and development.

Libya's Government of National Unity, which replaces two rival administrations in the country's east and west, was empowered last week by a majority vote of lawmakers. The interim cabinet will lead the nation toward national elections scheduled for December 24.

The new government was sworn in before the parliament on Monday.