Tunisian Presidential Campaign Officially Starts on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Campaigns of candidates running in Tunisia 's snap presidential election , which was scheduled for September 15 following the death of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi in late July , officially kicked off on Monday.

The Independent High Authority for Elections has approved on Saturday a final list of 26 candidates in the race to enter the presidential palace. The presidential race is expected to be a close competition between rivals, which include Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi, Vice President and Ennahdha Party's co-founder Abdelfattah Mourou, and former President Moncef Marzouki.

Chahed announced the start of his campaign early in the morning while gathered with his supporters in El Kabaria district on the outskirts of Tunisia's capital, while Zbidi and Mourou started their campaigns at midnight.

Marzouki is planning to get his campaign rolling during the Sfax International Fair on Monday evening.

Despite announcing his candidacy, businessman and owner of the Nessma broadcaster Nabil Karoui was arrested by Tunisian authorities on charges of corruption and money laundering.

Campaigns will continue until September 13.

Essebsi died on July 25 aged 92. On the same day, Mohamed Ennaceur, Tunisia's parliamentary speaker, was sworn in as acting president. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the first round of the elections, a runoff will be held no later than November 3.