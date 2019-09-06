Tunisian Presidential Candidate Karoui Will Not Quit Race Despite Arrest - Spokesman

Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui, who was arrested on corruption charges in August, will not leave the race even though criminal proceedings have been launched against him, the candidate's spokesman, Hatem Mliki, told Sputnik on Friday

Karoui, 56, was arrested in late August over alleged money laundering soon after the announcement of his plans to run for president.

"Mr. Nabil Karoui won't withdraw from the presidential race, and as the campaign team, we will continue to work with his supporters and the Heart of Tunisia party. We are committed to the program, we have decided to submit, before he was charged and imprisoned," Mliki said.

He recalled that Karoui had had the status of a witness in the corruption case for three years and became a defendant soon after the decision to run for president.

"We are considering this process to be a political one, sought by the government coalition consisting of the Long Live Tunisia and Ennahda parties. These parties had the intention to exclude the most considerable candidate from the electoral race," Mliki noted.

The spokesman vowed to continue the fight for democracy and the right to "contribute to the country's reconstruction after the government's failure" to govern effectively.

The snap presidential election in Tunisia was scheduled for September 15 after the death of former President Beji Caid Essebsi in late July. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the first round of the election, a runoff will be held no later than November 3.