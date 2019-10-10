UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Presidential Candidate Leaves Jail 4 Days Before Runoff Election

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Nabil Karoui, a Tunisian presidential candidate who had entered the second round of the country's snap presidential election, has been released from jail on Wednesday, just four days before the runoff set for October 13.

Karoui, a Tunisian media mogul, was arrested in August for alleged tax evasion and money laundering and spent almost the entire presidential campaign being imprisoned.

His supporters claim that the arrest was politically motivated. Nevertheless, he won the most votes in the first round of the election and will face lawyer Kais Saied in a runoff.

Previously, the country's electoral commission clarified that in case of winning the election Nabil Karoui would be proclaimed next Tunisian president regardless of him being free or in jail.

Tunisia announced a snap presidential election following the demise of President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi.

