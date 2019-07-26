Tunisian Presidential Election Scheduled for September 15 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Tunisian Central Election Commission set on Thursday the first round of the snap presidential election for September 15 after the death of incumbent President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi, according to media reports.

Essebsi, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92, became president in 2014 and had been serving until his death, despite frequent health problems.

The runoff will be held, if necessary, on November 3, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported.

At the same time, the date of the next parliamentary elections remains unchanged, October 6.

On Thursday, Tunisian parliamentary speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as acting president.