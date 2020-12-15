UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Prime Minister Cancels Visit To Italy After Delegation Member Contracts COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:36 PM

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has canceled his official visit to Italy after one of the delegation members, the minister of economy and finance, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the head of Mechichi's office, Muizz ad-Din al-Muqaddam, said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has canceled his official visit to Italy after one of the delegation members, the minister of economy and finance, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the head of Mechichi's office, Muizz ad-Din al-Muqaddam, said on Tuesday,

The Tunisian government delegation led by the prime minister paid an official visit to France on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Italy the following day.

"Minister of Economy, Finance and Investment Support Ali Kooli was diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to the test results carried out in Paris. The results of other delegation members are negative," al-Muqaddam said, as quoted by Tunisia's state tv.

The prime minister is expected to come back to Tunisia on Tuesday.

As of today, Tunisia's health ministry has confirmed 111,758 COVID-19 cases, with 3,915 deaths and more than 84,700 recoveries.

