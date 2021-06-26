UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Prime Minister Contracts COVID-19

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said in a statement on Friday.

The 47-year-old premier, who was vaccinated against COVID-19 in spring, will continue working remotely from office, the TAP news agency cited the press statement as saying.

Officials that have been working with Mechichi are being tested for the virus. He chaired an extended meeting of cabinet ministers, scientific and military leaders on Thursday amid a surge in cases.

