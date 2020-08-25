Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Announces Proposed Government Picks

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi has announced the proposed composition of the new cabinet, it includes several women.

At the end of July, Tunisian President Kais Saied instructed Mechichi to form a new government, giving the new prime minister one month to do so. Tunisia's former prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh, who took office in late February, submitted his resignation to the country's president on July 15, amid a conflict with the Ennahda Movement party (Renaissance Party). The party accused Fakhfakh of a conflict of interests relating to his investments and began to gather signatures to kickstart a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Fakhfakh has purged the cabinet of ministers belonging to Ennahda.

Prime Minister-designate Mechichi's new cabinet includes 28 people (25 ministers and three secretaries of state), several women among them. Mechichi said in the early hours of Tuesday that after assessing the social-economic situation in Tunisia, a decision was made to form a cabinet of independent technocratic ministers with no party affiliation.

Law professor Ibrahim Bartaji has been nominated for the post of Defense Minister, while career diplomat Othman Jerand is the proposed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Tunisia's parliament will vote on the proposed cabinet composition in the coming days.