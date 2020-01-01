UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Prime Minister-Designate Submits Cabinet Lineup To President

Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:13 PM

Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli on Wednesday presented the makeup of his government to President Kais Saied, the presidential office said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli on Wednesday presented the makeup of his government to President Kais Saied, the presidential office said.

"On Wednesday ... President Kais Saied received Habib Jemli, who is in charge of forming the government.

Habib Jemli presented the lineup of the new government to the head of state," the statement posted on Facebook read.

Jemli, whose Ennahda party won most seats in October's parliamentary election, said he finalized the composition of his team on Tuesday, according to the TAP news agency. The government will include technocrats, he said.

President Saied, who was likewise voted in in October, will ask parliamentary speaker Rachid Ghannouchi to set a date for a plenary vote of confidence in the Jemli government.

