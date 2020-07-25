Tunisian Prime Minister Dismisses Top Diplomat From Position - Statement

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh dismissed Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray from his position on Friday, a press release received by Sputnik read

"After consulting with President Kais Saied, the prime minister decided to remove from the office of Foreign Minister Noureddine Erray," the communique said without specifying reasons.

Former official at the African Development Bank, Salma Neifar, was appointed in Errya's stead in an acting capacity.

Tunisia was plunged into a political crisis last week when Fakhfakh tendered his resignation amid a deepening rift with the Islamist Ennahda party. The party accused the prime minister of a conflict of interests and began to gather signatures to kickstart a vote of no confidence in parliament. Fakhfakh has since gone about purging the cabinet of ministers of belonging to Ennahda, thereby dissolving the five-month-old coalition.