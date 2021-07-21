UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Prime Minister Fires Health Minister Over COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Tunisian Prime Minister Fires Health Minister Over COVID-19

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi dismissed Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi on Tuesday over poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis, as new cases surge and the vaccination campaign falters.

"The Prime Minister decided to end the work of Faouzi Mehdi as head of the Ministry of Health," the press release from the Prime Minister's office, obtained by Sputnik, said.

Social Affairs Minister Mohamed Trabelsi has been appointed as interim minister of health.

Mehdi has been at the helm of the Tunisian health ministry since August 2020.

Tunisia's healthcare system has come under massive pressure due to the pandemic. A number of countries have been providing assistance to Tunisia, including Egypt, Qatar and Kuwait, sending humanitarian aid and medical oxygen. On July 8, Libya closed the border with Tunisia to curb the spread of the virus.

The country has registered over 548,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak, with some 17,000 deaths. Currently, a bit over 825,000 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Over the past 24 hours, Tunisia has reported 2,520 new cases and 117 deaths.

