Tunisian Prime Minister Hopes Holiday Season to Resume in Early July - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh has expressed hope that the country's holiday season would resume in early July, Tunisian Mosaique FM radio station reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the month, the minister of major national projects, Lobna Jribi, said that the authorities were planning to resume the work of museums, hotels, and mosques starting June 4 and potentially reopen the entire economy on June 14.

Fakhfakh made his statement during a speech on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Tunisia has confirmed a total of 1,048 cases, with the death toll at 48.