Tunisian Prime Minister Resigns Over Alleged Conflict of Interest - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, who took office in late February, has submitted his resignation to President Kais Saied, the country's Mosaique FM radio broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that the president asked Fakhfakh to resign amid the political crisis in the country.

According to the broadcaster, Fakhfakh handed in his resignation following a meeting held earlier in the day in the presidential palace with the participation of Saied and parliamentary speaker Rached Ghannouchi.

On Monday, the prime minister unveiled his intention to reshuffle the cabinet after being criticized by the Ennahda Movement, also known as Renaissance Party, that announced a conflict of interest due to the fact that Fakhfakh owns shares of several companies. One of them, working in the field of environmental protection, won two state tenders for 44 million dinars ($15.6 million). The Tunisian law prohibits the prime minister from owning shares in companies that have commercial dealings with the government.