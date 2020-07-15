UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Prime Minister Resigns Over Alleged Conflict Of Interest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Tunisian Prime Minister Resigns Over Alleged Conflict of Interest - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, who took office in late February, has submitted his resignation to President Kais Saied, the country's Mosaique FM radio broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that the president asked Fakhfakh to resign amid the political crisis in the country.

According to the broadcaster, Fakhfakh handed in his resignation following a meeting held earlier in the day in the presidential palace with the participation of Saied and parliamentary speaker Rached Ghannouchi.

On Monday, the prime minister unveiled his intention to reshuffle the cabinet after being criticized by the Ennahda Movement, also known as Renaissance Party, that announced a conflict of interest due to the fact that Fakhfakh owns shares of several companies. One of them, working in the field of environmental protection, won two state tenders for 44 million dinars ($15.6 million). The Tunisian law prohibits the prime minister from owning shares in companies that have commercial dealings with the government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister February From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

44 minutes ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

59 minutes ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

59 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court disposes off petition pertain ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.