UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Prime Minister Starts Probe Over Arrival Of Doubtful COVID-19 Vaccines - Office

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:47 AM

Tunisian Prime Minister Starts Probe Over Arrival of Doubtful COVID-19 Vaccines - Office

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has initiated an investigation into the recent arrival of unidentified COVID-19 vaccines to the country that were not authorized by the government, the prime minister's office said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has initiated an investigation into the recent arrival of unidentified COVID-19 vaccines to the country that were not authorized by the government, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the press service of Tunisian President Kais Saied said that it received COVID-19 vaccines, which were enough to inoculate 500 people, from the United Arab Emirates as a gift. The press service added that the vaccines were subjected to scrutiny by the country's General Directorate of Military Health.

"The prime minister has ordered that an investigation be initiated immediately into the circumstances of the vaccines' arrival and their distribution," the office said.

Mechichi's office added that it had no information regarding the vaccines that recently arrived in Tunisia.

"The prime minister's office informs that it has no information either about the arrival of the vaccines' batches or about their source, compliance with the necessary legal procedures and health standards, the results of their use," the press service said.

On February 17, the Tunisian national vaccine commission said that the country would receive belated first batches of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in March, instead of mid-February, as planned earlier. Tunisia is expecting to receive up to 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility, and 100,000 Pfizer shots directly from the US pharmaceutical company.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Company Tunisia United Arab Emirates February March From Government

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

48 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

New US Envoy to UN Says Looks Forward to Engaging ..

8 minutes ago

Finland's New State of Emergency Allows to Support ..

8 minutes ago

Slovakia Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.