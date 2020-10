Tunisian Prosecutors Open Probe Into Alleged Terror Group Existence, Links to Nice Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Tunisian Public Prosecutor's Office at the judicial counter-terrorism department has ordered to launch investigation into the alleged existence of the so-called Al Mahi terror organization and its possible involvement into the recent knife attack in France, the state-run TAP news agency reported on Friday citing an information officer.

On Thursday morning, a man armed with a knife attacked people in the Notre-Dame de Nice basilica. The attacker managed to kill three people including two by beheading, according to reports before being seized by the police.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the attacker kept yelling "Allahu Akbar." The French government designated it a terrorist attack.