UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Prosecutors Open Probe Into Alleged Terror Group Existence, Links To Nice Attack

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Tunisian Prosecutors Open Probe Into Alleged Terror Group Existence, Links to Nice Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Tunisian Public Prosecutor's Office at the judicial counter-terrorism department has ordered to launch investigation into the alleged existence of the so-called Al Mahi terror organization and its possible involvement into the recent knife attack in France, the state-run TAP news agency reported on Friday citing an information officer.

On Thursday morning, a man armed with a knife attacked people in the Notre-Dame de Nice basilica. The attacker managed to kill three people ” including two by beheading, according to reports ” before being seized by the police.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the attacker kept yelling "Allahu Akbar." The French government designated it a terrorist attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police France Nice Man Christian Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

1 hour ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

4 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

6 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.