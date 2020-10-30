Tunisian Prosecutors Open Probe Into Alleged Terror Group Existence, Links to Nice Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Tunisian Public Prosecutor's Office at the judicial counter-terrorism department has ordered to launch investigation into the alleged existence of the so-called Al Mahi terror organization and its possible involvement into the recent knife attack in France, the state-run TAP news agency reported on Friday citing an information officer.

On Thursday morning, a man armed with a knife attacked people in the Notre-Dame de Nice basilica. The attacker managed to kill three people ” including two by beheading, according to reports ” before being seized by the police.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the attacker kept yelling "Allahu Akbar." The French government designated it a terrorist attack.