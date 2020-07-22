UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Security Forces Bust 5-Member Terrorist Cell - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:04 PM

Tunisian security forces have arrested a terrorist cell composed of five members, including one woman, that has been active in the country's provinces of Sousse, Kasserine and Gabes, Tunisian media reported on Wednesday, citing a press release by the Ministry of the Interior

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Tunisian security forces have arrested a terrorist cell composed of five members, including one woman, that has been active in the country's provinces of Sousse, Kasserine and Gabes, Tunisian media reported on Wednesday, citing a press release by the Ministry of the Interior.

According to press release, as cited by the Kapitalis news agency, the terrorists planned to carry out attacks on state institutions and security patrols.

The report said that the busted cell was trained to produce explosive devices and maintained virtual contact with other terrorists.

Tunisian security forces often thwart terrorist attacks, as several militant groups, including the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), are active in the country. One of IS militants was detained in Tunisia in May, while members of another terrorist cell were arrested in April for planning attacks on security installations of the country.

More Stories From World

