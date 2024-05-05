Tunisian Town Gripped By Youth Exodus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM
El Hencha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) When Mohamed Lafi vanished at sea one fateful night, it marked yet another tragedy for a Tunisian town struggling with the exodus of its youth.
Mohamed's disappearance adds to the deepening despair in El Hencha, situated just 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
His sister, Ines, stayed behind, confronting the harsh reality that many families face as their loved ones risk everything in search of a better life in Europe.
Mohamed, a 30-year-old taxi driver, left home on the night of January 10 with little more than his mobile phone.
"He went without saying anything to my parents, without a change of clothes, or a bag," said Ines, 42.
It seemed as though he "was going to meet his friends", she said.
Mohamed was one of 40 would-be migrants who had boarded a boat -- all Tunisians aged between 17 and 30, including a woman and her four-month-old baby.
Despite adverse weather conditions and rough seas, they were determined to set sail, their families said.
More than 1,300 migrants died or disappeared last year in shipwrecks near the Tunisian coast, said the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES) non-governmental organisation.
In 2023, Tunisians accounted for the second largest number of irregular migrant arrivals in Italy, at 17,304 people, second only to Guineans at 18,204, Italian government official figures show.
The European Union signed an agreement last year to provide financial aid to debt-ridden Tunisia in return for its commitment to curb migrant departures.
