Tunisian Voting Schedule Unchanged After President Dies - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Tunisians will go to the polls to elect a new parliament in October and a new president in November , a source in the national electoral body told Sputnik on Thursday.

The president's office announced earlier in the day the passing of Beji Caid Essebsi at the age of 92. Essebsi said in April he would not seek a second term.

"Candidates [in the parliamentary race] began submitting their applications. The July 29 deadline for submissions remains unchanged. Preparations will continue according to the schedule until the elections day on October 6," the source said.

Under the Tunisian constitution, the president of the parliament can serve as caretaker president for no more than 90 days.

"The duties of the late president will be transferred to the incumbent speaker, Mohamed Ennaceur, and on to the next president of the parliament until presidential elections are held on November 17," the source added.

Essebsi was the world's oldest sitting president. He was elected in 2014 after an Arab spring revolt in 2011 deposed Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the North African nation's ruler of 23 years.