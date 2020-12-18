UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Woman Arrested In Italy For Incitement Of Terrorist Attacks - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Tunisian Woman Arrested in Italy for Incitement of Terrorist Attacks - Police

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Italian police said that they have arrested a Tunisian woman, 35, for spreading instructions for terrorist attacks and inciting members of a social network group to commit extremist acts.

Her social network profile actively supporting the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned on Russia) captured the attention of the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation, which shared the information with the competent Italian agency.

"The intercepted information made it possible to establish how a foreign woman, through her account, spread calls for users of IS-linked groups to carry out attacks with detailed information on possible methods and instructions," the police said.

According to Italian media, in audio recordings, the woman, who is also accused of plotting terrorist activities, spoke about her desire to "sow terror around the world."

While being monitored by investigators in light of her radicalization, the Tunisian posted instructions on social media about making bombs and using firearms. The woman was a member of a WhatsApp group that brought together over 300 people from the middle East and Europe.

