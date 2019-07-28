UrduPoint.com
Tunisians Bid Farewell To President Essebsi In Country's Capital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:40 AM

Tunisians Bid Farewell to President Essebsi in Country's Capital

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Tunisians and many foreign leaders and delegations attended the funeral of President Beji Caid Essebsi in the country's capital of Tunis.

Essebsi passed away on Thursday in a military hospital in Tunis at the age of 92.

The farewell ceremony, which took place on Saturday, was attended by presidents of France, Portugal and Algeria, as well as the kings of Spain and Morocco, the emir of Qatar and others.

The Tunisian leader, who has ruled the country since 2014, was hospitalized several times over the past few months.

After announcing Essebsi's death, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed declared seven days of mourning.

