UrduPoint.com

Tunisians Defy Ban To Protest Against President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Tunisians defy ban to protest against president

Tunisian police used tear gas and water cannons on Friday against hundreds of demonstrators who defied a ban on gatherings to protest against President Kais Saied's July power grab

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Tunisian police used tear gas and water cannons on Friday against hundreds of demonstrators who defied a ban on gatherings to protest against President Kais Saied's July power grab.

As the country marks 11 years since the fall of late dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, hundreds of Saied's opponents staged rallies against his July 2021 power grab.

They had gathered despite restrictions imposed on Thursday, ostensibly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 300 protesters gathered on Mohamed V Avenue, where some broke through a police cordon before being forced back by police with batons.

AFP reporters saw several being arrested.

Security forces had deployed heavily to block them from reaching the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue and the Interior Ministry headquarters, where vast protests in early 2011 had forced Ben Ali to flee to Saudi Arabia.

Some of the protesters on Friday chanted "down with the coup!", a reference to Saied's July 25 moves in which he sacked the government, froze parliament and seized an assortment of powers.

He has since virtually ruled by decree, to the outrage of his opponents, including the powerful Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

Some Tunisians, tired of the inept and graft-ridden parliamentary system, welcomed his moves.

But for Ennahdha supporters, they are reminiscent of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's crackdown on the Islamist opposition, which left hundreds dead in 2013 and thousands imprisoned since.

"You're working for Sisi and the United Arab Emirates!" one woman told a policeman.

The protests took place despite a string of measures including a nighttime curfew and a ban on public gatherings, brought in on Thursday evening purportedly to tackle a steep rise in coronavirus infections.

Ennahdha has said the measures are politically motivated.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Interior Ministry Water Parliament Saudi Arabia July Women Gas Dictator From Government Arab Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Rep ..

Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downin ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest four bootlegger

Police arrest four bootlegger

2 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor vows to make Umerkot a modern ..

SAU Vice Chancellor vows to make Umerkot a modern scientific education city

2 minutes ago
 Police held two land grabbers

Police held two land grabbers

2 minutes ago
 KU alumni, students observe 'Youm-e-Jamia'

KU alumni, students observe 'Youm-e-Jamia'

2 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister Urges Mali to Schedule Ele ..

German Defense Minister Urges Mali to Schedule Elections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.