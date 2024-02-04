Open Menu

Tunisians Head To Polls For 2nd Round Of Local Elections

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Tunisians head to polls for 2nd round of local elections

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Voting polls began in Tunisia’s second local elections on Sunday amid a boycott by opposition political parties.

Polling stations in 785 electoral districts across the country opened at 8.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and will close at 6.00 p.m., according to the country’s electoral commission.

More than 4 million voters are eligible to cast their ballot in Sunday's polls to choose local representatives, according to data from the election commission.

Voter turnout in the first round of the election, held on Dec. 24, was 11.84% three hours before the polling stations closed, according to electoral commission chief Farouk Bouasker.

Parties across the political spectrum vowed to boycott the election, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Tunisia has been in the throes of deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Tunisia Sunday From Government Million Opposition P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

7 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

16 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

16 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

16 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

16 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

16 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

16 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

16 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

16 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

16 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

16 hours ago

More Stories From World