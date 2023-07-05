Tunisians target African migrants, dozens expelled: witnesses

(@FahadShabbir)

Sfax, Tunisia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Racial tensions in the Tunisian coastal city of Sfax flared into violence targeting migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, dozens of whom were forcibly evicted from the city or fled, witnesses said Wednesday.

Amid the disturbances late Tuesday, police detained some migrants and deported them as far away as the Libyan border more than 300 kilometres (over 200 miles), according to a local rights group.

The latest unrest started after the funeral of a 41-year-old Tunisian man who was stabbed to death Monday in an altercation between locals and migrants, which led to the arrests of three suspects from Cameroon.

"We are going to avenge his death!" young people were heard chanting at the victim's funeral in video footage published online.

Sfax, the North African country's second-largest city, is a departure point for many migrants hoping to reach EU member Italy by sea, often the island of Lampedusa about 130 kilometres (80 miles) away.