UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisians Urged To Stay Cautious As Virus Cases Hit Zero

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 09:31 PM

Tunisians urged to stay cautious as virus cases hit zero

Tunisia on Monday urged continued vigilance against the novel coronavirus, a day after recording no new cases for the first time since March 2 as it eases strict lockdown measures

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Tunisia on Monday urged continued vigilance against the novel coronavirus, a day after recording no new cases for the first time since March 2 as it eases strict lockdown measures.

The country's overall toll stood at 1,032 cases on Sunday, the same as the previous day, with 45 deaths -- unchanged for several days -- and 700 recoveries.

But Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki urged caution despite the encouraging figure.

"It's true that it boosts morale, but there could be a return of cases tomorrow," he told the health committee of the North African country's parliament.

He called on Tunisians to continue respecting hygiene and social distancing measures.

Tunisia closed its schools, places of worship and non-essential shops in mid-March, despite having recorded fewer than 20 cases of the Covid-19 illness.

It began a partial easing of the lockdown in late April, although schools will largely remain closed until September.

Hairdressers officially opened on Monday, while cafes and mosques are due to reopen on 24 May.

A broader relaxation is planned for June 14 but will depend on how the health situation develops, officials have said, warning of the risk of a second wave of infection.

But one key metric indicated that the spread of the virus was slowing down -- since late April, Covid-19 patients have each been infecting an average of less than one other person.

Related Topics

Parliament Same Tunisia March April May June September Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal pays tribute to doctors, paramedics fighti ..

5 minutes ago

New York City Plans to Reopen Schools in September ..

5 minutes ago

Syrian State Media Says Damascus Urged WHO to Avoi ..

5 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Balo ..

5 minutes ago

Family of Suspected Spy Paul Whelan Calls for His ..

13 minutes ago

Khawaja Asif suggests parliamentary committee to e ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.