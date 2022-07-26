Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

Tunisians voted Monday on a new constitution promoted by President Kais Saied, which has been criticised for giving his office nearly unchecked powers and threatening to install an autocracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Tunisians voted Monday on a new constitution promoted by President Kais Saied, which has been criticised for giving his office nearly unchecked powers and threatening to install an autocracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

The referendum comes a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in a power grab his rivals condemned as a coup.

However, Saied's moves were welcomed by many Tunisians fed up with a grinding economic crisis, political turmoil and a system they felt had brought little improvement since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Most observers believe Monday's vote will pass, but turnout will gauge Saied's popularity after a year of increasingly tight one-man rule that has seen scant progress on tackling the North African country's economic woes.

Polling took place in blistering summer heat, with some voters turning up before the 6:00 am start to queue in the relative cool.

After voting, they emerged with purple ink on one finger to prevent fraud.

ISIE electoral board chief Farouk Bouaskar said by 7:00 pm, turnout was 1.9 million -- 13.6 percent -- not including voters overseas.

- 'None of the safeguards' - Some 9.3 million out of Tunisia's 12 million people are eligible to vote.

No minimum participation has been set for the constitution to pass, and Saied's critics have warned Tunisia risks sliding back towards dictatorship.

The new text would place the president in command of the army, allow him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval and make him virtually impossible to remove from office.

He could also present draft laws to parliament, which would be obliged to give them priority.

The new charter "gives the president almost all powers and dismantles any check on his rule and any institution that might exert any kind of control over him," said Said Benarbia, regional director of the International Commission of Jurists.

"None of the safeguards that could protect Tunisians from Ben Ali-type violations are there any more." The text "doesn't even envisage the possibility of a no vote", he added.

The charter would replace a 2014 constitution that was a hard-won compromise between Islamist-leaning and secular forces.

Saied's supporters blame the resulting parliamentary-presidential system and dominant Islamist-influenced Ennahdha party for years of crises and corruption.

The draft constitution was published this month with little reference even to an earlier text produced by a committee Saied had appointed.

Sadeq Belaid, a mentor of Saied who led the process, warned that the first draft risked creating a dictatorship.

Slight amendments did little to address such concerns.

Opposition parties and civil society groups have urged a boycott, but the powerful UGTT trade union declined to take a position.

Ennahdha accused Saied of "violating the electoral silence" by urging Tunisians on Monday to vote yes.

- Revolutionary 'correction' - Saied, a 64-year-old law professor, won the 2019 presidential election in a landslide, building on his image as an incorruptible political outsider.

He has appeared increasingly isolated of late, mostly limiting his public comments to recorded videos -- often diatribes against domestic foes branded "snakes", "germs" and "traitors".

But he has vowed to protect freedoms and describes his political project as a return to the path of the revolution.

Mongia Aounallah, a 62-year-old pensioner, said she hoped the referendum would lead to "a better life for our children's children".

"The schools are a catastrophe," she added.

Labourer Ridha Nefzi, 43, agreed. "The country's run into a brick wall. But today we turn a new page."But Saied's popularity will be tested by soaring inflation, youth unemployment of 40 percent and a potentially tough conditions attached to a looming bailout from the International Monetary Fund.